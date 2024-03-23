The terrorists who attacked Crocus were armed with Vepr and Saiga rifles

According to preliminary information, the terrorists who attacked the Crocus City Hall near Moscow were armed with various modifications of Vepr and Saiga hunting rifles with 12-mm and 410-mm calibers, SHOT reports.
The area of the concert hall is now cordoned off and law enforcers continue to work on the site.
It is also reported that a white Renault with license plates from the Tver region is being sought on suspicion of involvement in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall. At the same time, the plates themselves may be fake.
On 22 March, the media reported about a shooting at the Crocus City Hall, where a concert of the band "Picnic" was to be held. According to RIA Novosti, at least three people in camouflage opened fire. It is also known that there was an explosion in the building, and a fire started. As a result of the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall," tentatively, 40 people were killed, and more than 100 were injured. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under the article "Terrorist Act."