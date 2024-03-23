News
Biden signed U.S. government funding bill
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

US President Joe Biden has signed a bill to extend the allocation of funds for the work of the main part of federal agencies until the end of fiscal year 2024. The statement released by the press service of the White House says.

According to the document, on 23 March 2024, the President signed into law a bill that provides appropriations for projects and work of agencies and departments of the federal government until 30 September 2024.

The document includes funding for agencies worth more than $1.2 trillion. It was approved by the US House of Representatives on Friday and by the Senate on Saturday night.
