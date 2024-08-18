News
Tuesday
August 20
Armenia MoD dismisses Azerbaijan statement
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Armenia has dismissed the statement by MoD of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan MoD statement that allegedly at around 7:30pm Sunday, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the southwestern part of the border zone, does not correspond to reality, the reports the MoD of Armenia.

To note, the Armenian PM’s office had proposed to set up a joint Armenia-Azerbaijan mechanism to investigate the incidents of ceasefire violation and/or information about them.
