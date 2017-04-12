Armenia-NATO Individual Partnership Action Plan 2017-2019 is approved

YEREVAN. – The NATO North Atlantic Council and Armenia have approved the Armenia-NATO Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) for 2017-2019.
Ever since 2006, the IPAP is aimed at assisting Armenia in implementing defense and security reforms, and developing the interoperability of the Armenian peacekeeping forces, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the IPAP includes Armenia-NATO collaboration within the framework of the NATO Science for Peace and Security Programme.