PACE approves resolution to protect refugee women from gender-based violence

Armenia FM, EU special representative discuss Karabakh conflict

Garo Paylan: We are waiting for justice

EuFoA: Armenia on the right track to consolidate itself as strong democracy

Czech Rep. president condoles with Armenians

India vice-president on Armenian Genocide: This was part of history in which no one could be proud of

Nalbandian: We welcome Czech parliament’s adoption of Armenian Genocide resolution

Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to discuss Karabakh

Lavrov: Investigation of what occurred in Khan Shaykhun needs to be open

Armenia 78th in World Press Freedom Index

India vice-president says military cooperation with Armenia is discussed by leaders of both countries

Global oil prices falling

Armenia defense minister heads for Russia

Newspaper: Azerbaijan deliberately sent contaminated product to Armenia?

April 26 is Armenia Border Guards’ Day

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 650 shots at night

Turkey PM steps down as ruling party leader

Czech Rep. parliament adopts resolution condemning Armenian Genocide

Lebanese footballer: Eastern and Western Armenia should unite

Armenia bans sale of Azerbaijani apples in a number of sale points (PHOTOS)

Oldest oak tree felled in US

Trump pledges to always stand with Israel

Lavrov: Russia values OSCE role in settlement of Karabakh conflict

Clashes take place between migrants in France

Investigative Committee: According to preliminary data, Artsakh soldier committed suicide

EU intends to demand €2 billion from UK

Mayor: Yerevan residents know who to vote for

Charges brought against Armenian man, who killed Russian soldier in Gyumri

Soldier killed in Artsakh

Turkish human rights activist: Do not wait till, 103rd anniversary, apologize now

Greek court rejects request for three Turkish soldiers' extradition

IMF official: Russia needs more sustainable taxation and shift from wages to indirect taxes

PACE: Secretary General Jagland asked about corruption

Incumbent Yerevan Mayor: We can present lots of work done

Turkey MFA calls PACE decision “political operation” against Ankara

Armenia PM: We need smart option for competitive import substitution

Karabakh settlement in the hands of Minsk Group, Jagland tells Azerbaijani delegate

Artsakh pavilion presented at In Tour Expo 2017 international exhibition

Dollar drops in Armenia

Macron: I will make maximum efforts for full resolution of Karabakh conflict

ARF Dashnaktsutyun: US still says everything about Genocide, except for the word "genocide"

Turkey's Supreme Court refuses to cancel opposition's claim on referendum results

Armenia’s Sargsyan, India vice-president discuss Karabakh conflict (PHOTOS)

Armenia, India sign memorandum on peaceful use of outer space (PHOTOS)

India vice-president: Armenia has gained importance

PM says multimodal transport will be conducted between India and Europe, via Armenia (PHOTOS)

Hasan Cemal: I share pain of my Armenian brothers

PACE votes to reopen monitoring procedure against Turkey

Turkish historian: Armenian Genocide occurred from 1876 to 1923

Armenia defense minister says EU needs to condemn Azerbaijan in targeted manner

Hrachya Harutyunyan to be extradited from Russia to Armenia

US may ban laptops on flights from UK airports

US to cut financial aid to Armenia by 77%, to Azerbaijan by 100%

Argentina Vice President: Remembering Armenian Genocide helps to never let this happen again

Maria Zakharova: We stand with Armenian people in spirit

Ankara urges Brussels to decide on Turkey's EU membership

India's Vice President: Genocide memorial is evidence of Armenians' sufferings

Russia MFA says story of Azerbaijan saboteur imprisoned in Karabakh has “white dots”

Karabakh foreign minister visits South Ossetia

US Senators commemorate Armenian Remembrance Day with bipartisan resolution

EU executive urges to review relations with Turkey

Council of Europe investigating bribery of parliamentarians by Azerbaijan

Germany parliament vice speaker on Armenian Genocide: Recognition of truth helps to avoid hatred

Newspaper: Armenia President, Gagik Tsarukyan reach agreement

Karabakh army: Soldier died from Azerbaijan shooting

Turkey unhappy with Trump statement on Armenian Genocide anniversary

Nancy Pelosi on Armenian Genocide: If we ignore atrocities of the past, we are destined to repeat them

Thousands of LA Armenians march toward Turkey consulate

Adam Schiff says Trump’s April 24 statement was “disappointing”

Chinese guest: Each generation should know and remember about genocides committed in the past

Five European companies will provide almost € 5 billion for Nord Stream-2

White House comments on Trump’s statement over Armenian Genocide

Samantha Power: I'm very sorry that we did not recognize the Armenian Genocide

Theresa May if necessary, is ready to give the order for a nuclear strike

Trump and Merkel discuss over Syria, North Korea, and Ukraine

March in memory of Armenian Genocide commences in Paris

68 musicians from 20 countries perform works of classical and modern Armenian composers

Armenian Genocide commemoration events held in Brussels

Hollande: France should use every opportunity to tell Turkey that this was Genocide (PHOTOS)

Astronaut Peggy Whitson sets record for being in space

François Hollande: We will never stop speaking about Armenian Genocide

French Interior Ministry publishes final results of first round of elections

François Hollande lays wreath at Komitas statue in Paris (PHOTOS)

Julian Assange: Turkey tries to cover up Armenian Genocide

Turks take part in event in Worcester dedicated to memory of victims of Armenian Genocide

Armenian President attends first concert of Pan-Armenian Orchestra project (PHOTOS)

Flutist Sato Moughalian: My grandparents miraculously survived in Deir ez-Zor

Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Istanbul

Armenian FM: There is a common understanding on the need to organize meeting

Lebanese FM: In 1915, Lebanon was also subjected to mass pogroms

EP Member: Present-day Turkey cannot join European Union

Armenian FM: There is a need to organize meeting with Russian and Azerbaijani FMs

Iran Armenians urge Turkey to recognize Armenian Genocide

Chris Bohjalian: U.S. president will likely find another euphemism for the word “genocide"

Armenian community of Marseilles demands ‘justice and reparations’ from Turkey

American Armenians: Trump continues to enforce Turkey’s gag rule

Pashinyan: Turkey is trying to play more active role in Karabakh conflict

Memory of victims of Armenian Genocide is honored in New York (PHOTOS)

Frank Engel: President of Turkey should have perception of having peaceful neighborhood with Armenia

Emmanuel Macron visits Armenian Genocide commemoration event in Paris