April 26 is Armenia Border Guards’ Day; it is an army day that is marked since 2007, with a presidential decree.
The bill On State Border was introduced on April 26, 1994, and it was adopted on November 20, 2001, according to Calend.ru.
Protection of the state border is an integral part of the system of ensuring the national security of Armenia, and it includes numerous respective measures.
At the same time, the Law on Border Protection Troops also was adopted.
The border troops of Armenia are a part of the National Security Service, and the southern borders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are protected together with Russian fellow servicemen.