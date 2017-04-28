Freedom House: Armenia’s media is “Not Free”

Armenia is a country with “Not Free” media, the report “Freedom of the Press 2017” published by Freedom House shows.
Armenia scored 63 points – which is worse than Georgia, but better than other regional countries.
“Even in the more democratic states of the region, officials’ attitudes toward the media remain alarming. Security forces in Armenia showed their lack of respect for the press during another summer of mass protests, brutally assaulting several journalists who were covering the gatherings,” the report indicates.
Georgia is the regional leader in media freedom (50 points) with media being assessed as “Partly Free”.
Azerbaijan is among world’s 10 worst-rated countries and territories were together with Iran, North Korea, Syria, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Turkey's media freedom showed one of the biggest declines in 2016, the report shows.
Overall, the report says global press freedom declined to its lowest point in 13 years in 2016 amid unprecedented threats to journalists and media outlets in major democracies and new moves by authoritarian states to control the media, including beyond their borders.