Police force out Zaruhi Postanjyan from Yerevan mayor’s headquarters, detain her daughter

YERVEAN. – Clashes took place in a campaign headquarters of the acting Yerevan mayor Taron Margaryan who is heading the proportional representation list of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

Law enforcers forced out the head of opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party Zaruhi Postanjyan who demanded to show desk drawer, which, according to her, contained the evidence of falsifications. The police officers tried to detain Zaruhi Postanjyan, but couldn't do it. Instead, they detained her daughter.

According to the chairman of the Yerkir Tsirani Party, she was forced out, so that the facts compromising Margaryan.