Russia to supply $30 mln rescue equipment to Armenian Emergency Situations Ministry

YEREVAN. - Russia will supply $30 million rescue equipment to the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia during the coming 2-3 years.

Emergency Situations Minister Davit Tonoyan and Russian Ambassador to Armenian Ivan Volynkin got familiarized with the first three consignments of the rescue equipment in the Armenian-Russian Humanitarian Response Center on Wednesday.

The equipment is designed for the re-equipment and improvement of the Armenian MES Rescue Service capacities. It will be supplied within the framework of inter-governmental agreement “On establishment of the Armenian-Russian Humanitarian Response Center.” The rescue equipment includes rescue instruments, multi-functional, hydraulic rescue instruments, and generators of different capacity designed for rescue and recovery operations.

In Volynkin’s words, the equipment supplied by Russia is very useful and important. “Thanks to the equipment, the Center can now work in full scale. And this is only the beginning: new equipment will be supplied in 2017-2018. It can have a wider application in case of regional response to emergency situations,” the Ambassador stressed.

The equipment supplied to the Armenian-Russian Humanitarian Response Center will serve for responding to the emergency situations in Armenia, Russia and possibly third countries as well. The next consignment will be supplied to the country during the coming week. The rescue equipment will include a diverse inventory, as well as fire and rescue vehicles.