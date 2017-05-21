CIA former chief: Trump plays role of “useful idiot” for Moscow

Michael Hayden, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), stated that US President Donald is playing the role of a “useful idiot” for Moscow.

Hayden told Bild am Sonntag, a Sunday newspaper of Germany, that “useful idiot” was a term used during the Cold War, and it describes a naive man who is under the Kremlin’s control.

The CIA former chief noted that, several days before the US presidential election in November 2016, he had attempted to figure out Trump’s bizarre liking toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And in Hayden’s words, today, six months later, he has to record with disappointment that the term “useful idiot” is a fairly accurate description of the incumbent US president, in this regard.

He recalled that the Trump administration is in power for already 120 days, and the US national security chief, attorney general, and FBI director were sacked over the course of this time.