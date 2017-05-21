News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 21
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.05
EUR
538.94
RUB
8.46
Show news feed
CIA former chief: Trump plays role of “useful idiot” for Moscow
20:06, 21.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Michael Hayden, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), stated that US President Donald is playing the role of a “useful idiot” for Moscow.  

Hayden told Bild am Sonntag, a Sunday newspaper of Germany, that “useful idiot” was a term used during the Cold War, and it describes a naive man who is under the Kremlin’s control.

The CIA former chief noted that, several days before the US presidential election in November 2016, he had attempted to figure out Trump’s bizarre liking toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And in Hayden’s words, today, six months later, he has to record with disappointment that the term “useful idiot” is a fairly accurate description of the incumbent US president, in this regard.

He recalled that the Trump administration is in power for already 120 days, and the US national security chief, attorney general, and FBI director were sacked over the course of this time.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
More in topic
All
UK to quit Brexit talks with EU?
The UK’s Brexit secretary said the EU member states would have to shift their position if they wanted to see progress…
 Trump hopes to visit Egypt soon
And President Sisi described his American counterpart as “a unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible…
 Turkey launches visa-free travel with Ukraine
For Ukrainian citizens with ID cards…
 North Korea tests new missile
Its state-run media said it would continue to launch more “weapons capable of striking” the US…
 CEC announces number of Yerevan Council seats 3 political forces received
According to the final results of the council election, which was conducted on May 14…
 Armenia CEC announces Yerevan Council election final results
The ruling party won the municipal vote…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news