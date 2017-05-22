News
Monday
May 22
Russian to supply new weapons to Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan
14:50, 22.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia is planning to supply Belarus, Armenia and Kazakhstan  with defense products in 2017, the head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik.

"This, first of all, includes aviation equipment, in particular, helicopters, air defense systems and armored vehicles," Shugaev said.

Besides, according to Acting Secretary General of CSTO Valery Semerikov, the CSTO may implement a plan in the coming years prescribing arming its rapid response forces with weapons on a free of charge basis.

"The plan prescribing what types of military equipment and products and when should be delivered to a specific state was prepared and nearly coordinated with all states, and it was expected to take effect in 2015-2016. However, due to such troubles as crisis, sanctions and others, we took the decision to halt the implementation of this plan, but only regarding non-repayable supplies," Semerikov said adding that the full resumption of the plan's implementation is possible in 2018-2019.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
