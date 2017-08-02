Italian specialists to arrive in Karabakh to continue Dadivank Monastery restoration (PHOTOS)

Italian specialists will again arrive in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) this month to continue their cleaning and restoration of Dadivank Monastery (PHOTOS).

Pastor of the Karvachar Region and Dadivank’s abbot, Father Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the Italians shall clean the inscriptions on the walls and the ornaments near the doors.

“We already have completed the restoration of the four chapels; we just need to install the doors,” Father Hovhannisyan said. “We have completely finished the restoration of the frescoes. Now, we need to restore the inscriptions and the ornaments near the doors.”

Restoration of the monastic complex is planned to be completed by 2020.

To note, Italian specialists had conducted restoration at Dadivank Monastery in the past, too. They were the ones who restored the frescoes of the church.