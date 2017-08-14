News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 14
USD
478.27
EUR
564.31
RUB
8
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.27
EUR
564.31
RUB
8
Show news feed
Russia’s Medvedev to visit Armenia
15:08, 14.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan held a tête-à-tête with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev, in the Kazakh capital city of Astana.

They stressed that trade between Armenia and Russia grows and there are positive trends in bilateral economic indicators, Press Office of the Government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At the talk, they discussed Armenian-Russian cooperation, including the dates for Medvedev’s planned visit to Armenia.

Karapetyan is in Astana within the framework of a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Official: Joint projects of Armenian and Russian mechanic engineers can soon be expected
“A joint group is developing the strategy or road map of the cooperating projects..."
 Trade representative: Russia can offer solar panels to Armenia
Together with developing their production…
 Newspaper: Russia will never be the same, Armenia has to review its ‘traditional’ approach
Further developments depend on our collective will and intellect...
 Armenian Defense Minister to attend opening of International Army Games 2017 in Moscow
During the visit, a bilateral meeting between the Armenian and Russian defense ministers is scheduled...
 Analyst: Russia weakened Armenia's sovereignty
“The more Armenia makes concessions to Russia, the more new concessions Russia expects to get...
 Putin ratifies deal on single division of troops with Armenia
This agreement and its appendix determine the role, formation, deployment, and function procedure of this division of Armenian and Russian troops...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news