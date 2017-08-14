Russia’s Medvedev to visit Armenia

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan held a tête-à-tête with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev, in the Kazakh capital city of Astana.

They stressed that trade between Armenia and Russia grows and there are positive trends in bilateral economic indicators, Press Office of the Government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At the talk, they discussed Armenian-Russian cooperation, including the dates for Medvedev’s planned visit to Armenia.

Karapetyan is in Astana within the framework of a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.