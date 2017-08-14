News
Dmitry Medvedev congratulates Karen Karapetyan on his birthday
17:29, 14.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev congratulated his Armenian counterpart Karen Karapetyan on his birthday during the meeting in Astana on Monday, the official website of the Russian Government reports.

Wishing good luck to Karapetyan, Medvedev noted that on Monday they had an opportunity to discuss several aspects of their collaboration.

“The situation is overall not bad, since there is both a growth of production supplies from Armenia to Russia and general increase of commodity turnover between our countries. We continue to coordinate our positions on joint investment projects in a number of directions of economic cooperation, which appeared relatively recently. Thus, everything is overall well, but this doesn’t mean there is nothing to talk about,” the Russian PM said.

Thanking Medvedev, Karapetyan noted: “Our agenda is indeed quite extensive. I would also like to mention the positive trend of economic indexes and discuss a number of issues, including the date of your visit to Armenia.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
