Wednesday
August 16
Agos editor: I rule out Ateşyan’s nomination
19:12, 16.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

I don’t consider possible the nomination of Aram Ateşyan in the election of the Constantinople Patriarchate of the Armenian Apostolic Church, editor of the Armenian Department of Istanbul-based Agos newspaper, Pakrat Estukyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am Wednesday.

“I don’t think Ateşyan may be nominated. I will be very much surprised if that takes place,” Estukyan noted, adding that two days ago Ateşyan took part in a liturgy of grape blessing.  

It is proposed to hold the elections of the Constantinople Patriarchate on December 13. According to Estukyan, currently the names of candidates are not yet known. “Therefore, it is hard to assume who will struggle during the election,” he said. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
