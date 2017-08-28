News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 28
USD
478.99
EUR
571.53
RUB
8.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.99
EUR
571.53
RUB
8.19
Show news feed
Russia MOD: Armenia ready to join international coalition for demining Syria
14:18, 28.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Armenia and Serbia are ready to become members in the international coalition for demining Syria.

Aleksandr Novikov, head of the International Military Cooperation Department at the Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD), stated about the above-said, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

In his words, the Russian MOD is carrying out activities to set up a coalition for demining Syria.

“Respective petitions have been sent to representations of the defense agencies of Iran, Egypt, Serbia, Armenia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates,” Novikov added. “Armenia and Serbia are ready to send their [respective] divisions. A possibility is being developed to engage Chinese snipers.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Netanyahu accuses Iran of building missile production sites in Syria and Lebanon
His statement came ahead of the talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres...
 Staffan de Mistura arrives in Tehran to discuss Syria
He will meet with Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif...
 Media: Turkey reinforces military units on Syria border
Kilis lies across Syrian region of Afrin controlled by the Peoples’ Democratic Party...
 Iraq military says it liberated majority of Tal Afar
This town is Islamic State’s last major stronghold on the border with Syria…
 Next Astana meeting on Syria may be held in mid September
Russia, Turkey and Iran plan to hold a technical expert meeting by the end of August...
 Syrian province of Aleppo liberated from terrorists
Rudskoy said considerable changes were registered in the Syrian Arab Republic...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news