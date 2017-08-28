Russia MOD: Armenia ready to join international coalition for demining Syria

Armenia and Serbia are ready to become members in the international coalition for demining Syria.

Aleksandr Novikov, head of the International Military Cooperation Department at the Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD), stated about the above-said, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

In his words, the Russian MOD is carrying out activities to set up a coalition for demining Syria.

“Respective petitions have been sent to representations of the defense agencies of Iran, Egypt, Serbia, Armenia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates,” Novikov added. “Armenia and Serbia are ready to send their [respective] divisions. A possibility is being developed to engage Chinese snipers.”