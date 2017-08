Armenia will take part in the Agile Spirit 2017 multinational military exercises to be conducted, from September 3 to 11, in Akhaltsikhe, Georgia, reported Georgia Online news agency.

These drills are organized by the Georgian Armed Forces and US Marine Corps, according to the Georgian Ministry of Defense.

Servicemen from NATO member and partner countries—Georgia, US, Bulgaria, Latvia, Romania, and Ukraine—also will participate in these military exercises.