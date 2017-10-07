Urartian exhibition displayed at Berlin Pergamon Museum (PHOTOS)

The traditional “Erebuni-Yerevan” events, which are dedicated to the anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, will be held soon.
But one might ask as to what this celebration has to do with the Pergamon Museum, which is situated on the Museum Island in the German capital city of Berlin.
The museum has one of Europe’s largest collections.
It has numerous exhibits that will interest visitors, including Armenian tourists. It is the hall devoted to the Kingdom of Urartu, which was established in the Armenian Highlands, and was one of the most powerful civilizations in ancient times.
This exhibition area is relatively small. Aside from the illuminated information stand, it also has the cuneiform inscriptions of Urartian kings.