Karabakh president visits office of European Friends of Armenia

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Bako Sahakyan visited Brussels-based office of the European Friends of Armenia (EuFoA) organization and met a group of the EuFoA members headed by director Diogo Pinto.

A number of issues related to the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh, regional processes as well as the Artsakh-Europe relations were addressed during the meeting, president's press office reported.

The President rated high the activities of the European Friends of Armenia in providing objective insight into the Artsakh cause in various countries and platforms, establishing and reinforcing ties between our republic and diverse European structures.