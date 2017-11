The destroyed Armenian Church of the Holy Martyrs in Deir ez-Zor (Syria) will be restored, said the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I.

Aram I made that statement after seeing pictures of the ruined Armenian church that were made after the city was liberated from terrorists, reported Gandzasar daily.

“Destroyed and abandoned Deir ez-Zor is a synonym for pain, suffering and genocide of our people,” said the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia..