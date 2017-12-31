Expert: No sign of mutual trust between Armenia and Turkey.

YEREVAN. – In terms of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, 2017 was not a year of progress, but instead, of a regress, expert on Turkic studies Vahram Ter-Matevosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, in December the foreign ministries of two countries exchanged statements which showed that there is no sign of mutual trust.

“First of all, it is at least strange that Turkey responded to the September speech of the President of Armenia at UN three months later, and used Foreign Minister Nalbandian's statement in Athens as a convenient occasion. To say that the December statement of the Turkish Foreign Ministry is at least controversial, means to say nothing. The 479-word text contained a few statements and allegations that are bewildering,” the expert said.

According to him, the incomprehensible and self-interested interpretation of the January decision by Constitutional Court of Armenia back in 2010, the Armenian Diaspora's claims, the assertion of Turkey's unconditional dedication to the ratification of the protocols, the subordination of the fact of the Armenian genocide to the Khojaly events of the Azerbaijani propaganda, the connection of the Artsakh conflict to the Armenian-Turkish relations show that Turkey continues to have a more solid position than years ago.

According to Ter-Matevosyan, such statements distort not only the past facts but also increase the gap that has deepened over the last few years.

“Official Ankara, which appears in a statement as a supporter of a comprehensive peace and stability in the South Caucasus, should first of all lift its 26-year-old blockade. Unfortunately, for already 26 years Turkey speaks the language of intimidation and blackmail with Armenia, and this is not properly condemned by international organizations. Armenia has something to do in this regard”, he said.

Last September, the Armenian leader announced that if nothing changes before the beginning of the spring, Armenia will void 2009 Zurich protocols.

“I think that step will be made very soon,” Ter-Matevosyan added. “Many years ago, I said that when making such a statement all the representatives of all the countries and structures, which were also present in Zurich, should be present. The step of canceling the protocols should be a collective manifestation of criticism against Turkish authorities. Turkey deceived the whole international community and faced no consequences. At the same time, Armenia should announce an alternative roadmap. Armenia should seek ways to resolve a number of urgent issues related to bilateral and multilateral relations without having diplomatic relations. It is possible to involve international agencies and mediators who can support Armenia to advance some agenda issues”.