Turkey bought four S-400 divisions from Russia for $ 2.5 billion

Turkey bought four divisions of S-400 from Russia for 2.5 billion dollars. This was announced by the general director of Rostekh, Sergei Chemezov, Kommersant reports.
He confirmed the number of divisions purchased by Ankara.
While answering the questions, Chemezov confirmed that the total sum of the purchase was 2.5 billion dollars.
According to him, Russian and Turkish ministers of finance have completed negotiations on the provision of Moscow with a loan for the purchase of S-400.
He added that it only remains to approve the final documents. He said that Turkey will pay 45% of the total amount of the contract as an advance payment, and 55% are Russian credit funds. The first deliveries are scheduled to begin in March 2020.
Moscow and Ankara signed an agreement on the supply of S-400 systems in mid-September. This contract was criticized in NATO, saying that Turkey's decision would prevent it from becoming part of the alliance's unified air defense system.
Ankara told that the deal does not threaten the alliance, and explained that they turned to Moscow, because they could not get similar air defense systems from NATO countries. The Kremlin said that “no one has the right to criticize Russia and Turkey for military-technical cooperation.”