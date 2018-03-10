Presidential elections will be held in Russia on March 18, wrote Zhamanak (Time) newspaper of Armenia.
“[But] 10 days before the elections, voting has started in the territories outside the territory of Russia.
“[But] before starting the voting, commander of one of the Russian military units located in Armenia lined up his subordinates and announced, ‘Today we will elect President Putin,’ and then distributed the ballots.
“The voting was open and transparent; all of them elected incumbent President Vladimir Putin,” wrote Zhamanak.