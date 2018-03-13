YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his official visit to Lebanon, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Tuesday met with a group of Lebanese businessmen, in capital city Beirut.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Press Office of the Government of Armenia that the interlocutors discussed investment opportunities in Armenia.

In this connection, Karapetyan presented Armenia’s current economic situation noting that a 7.5% economic growth was recorded in the country in the year past, and added that positive results have been recorded also in the other macroeconomic indicators. As a result, according to the PM, now is a good time to invest in Armenia, also considering the opportunities for the country’s making use of various preferential trade regimens.

Also, Karen Karapetyan said the Armenian side stands ready to confer on the opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.