A tragic incident happened Thursday in the Lori Province of Armenia.

At around 9։50am, the Alaverdi town hospital informed the police that the emergency medical staff on duty went on a call to Haghpat village, where they found the dead body of a man hanged in the animal barn of a house.

According to shamshyan.com, the police and investigators found the dead body of Avetis Arsenyan, 54, hanging with a rope from the ceiling of the animal barn of this house.

As per the source, Arsenyan—who was registered in Alaverdi but was living in the said house—was the brother of the manager of the Alaverdi branch of a bank.