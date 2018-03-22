YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.06/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.20 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 592.15 (up by AMD 2.39), that of one British pound totaled AMD 679.19 (up by AMD 3.75), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 8.44 (up by AMD 0.10) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 250.73, AMD 20,394.09 and AMD 14,616.27, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday.