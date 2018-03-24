South Korea announces date, place of talks with North

Luxemburg FM to visit Armenia

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 150 times within one week

New Peru president assumes office

France policeman, who handed self over to hostage-taker instead of hostages, dies

Newspaper: Armenia army controls Nakhijevan international airport?

US threatens to quit UN Human Rights Council

12 hectares burned down in Armenia national park

Large fire breaks out in Armenia national park (VIDEO)

China will fight to the end in trade war against

EU is unsure what Washington wants

Selfies banned on red carpet at Cannes festival

Issues of La Francophonie Summit discussed in Paris

Armenian President meets with Public Council representatives

UN Human Rights Council adopts Genocide Prevention Resolution initiated by Armenia

Snowden: NSA worked to 'track down' bitcoin users

Trump threatens to veto spending bill over DACA, border wall

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 23.03.2018

Czech Airlines to launch Prague-Yerevan-Prague regular flights

Armenia President visits Constitutional Court (PHOTOS)

French supermarket hostage-taker shot dead

At least 3 dead in France supermarket hostage

Armenia PM, Russia corporation official discuss infrastructure development programs

Armed man enters school in Finland

Armenia to join Earth Hour for 10th year

French supermarket hostage-taker demands to release Paris attacker

Post office robbed in Etchmiadzin

Dollar rises, euro drops in Armenia

At least 1 dead in French supermarket hostage

Armenia official explains why some international agreements can be signed in foreign languages

Hostage in France: Gunman claims links to ISIS

Armenia parliament passes government makeup bill

Lawyer promises to prove Sarkozy’s innocence

Aznavour hopes Azerbaijan will not hinder placing of investigative mechanisms on Karabakh conflict line of contact

Trump fires his National Security Adviser

China may impose duties on 128 imported goods from US

US suspends tariffs on steel, aluminum for key partners

Blogger Alexander Lapshin to visit Yerevan

Karabakh Ombudsman: International community must deeply grasp situation in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

Armenia agricultural products’ exports increase

Armenia’s first “smart intersection” starts operations

Armenia MFA: If Azerbaijan is concerned about water accessibility, it can discuss that with Karabakh

Armenia to initiate permanent network of francophone entrepreneurs

Newspaper: Armenia external debt reaches critical level

EU to recall its ambassador from Russia over Skripal poisoning case

Company on Armenia bus crash in Russia: The one at fault was the other vehicle

Trump, Erdoğan discuss US-Turkey relations

Military personnel martyred in plane crash in Turkey

Qatar puts 28 people and entities on new terrorism list

Trump on Mueller probe: I would like to testify

US drops charges against Turkish bodyguards over DC brawl

Skripal may have limited mental capacity after nerve attack

Sharmazanov: Serzh Sargsyan is flexible, wise

British Council announces cessation of its activity in Russia

Latvian parliament unanimously votes in favor of Armenia-EU deal

Deputy FM: Skripal's case cannot interfere with Armenia-EU cooperation

Possible transit of Turkmen gas to Armenia through Iran discussed in Ashgabat

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 22.03.2018

1 minor quake hit Armenia in past one week

NATO ready to help UK over Skripal case

Starbucks achieves pay equality in US

Armenia army general appointed deputy head of CSTO Joint Headquarters

British Council in Russia ceases activity

Armenia FM in Paris

Dollar falls, draws near AMD 480 threshold in Armenia

Twitter chief information security officer quits

Man found hanged in Armenia village

Ex-French President Sarkozy faces corruption charges

Armenia finance minister, France ambassador discuss bilateral programs

US approves $ 1.6 billion to build wall with Mexico

Armenia government approves double taxation relief agreement with Israel

Sargsyan: Armenia interested in deepening its relations with Italy

UK intends to ask EU leaders to expel Russian diplomats

At least 6 dead in Czech chemical plant blast

Karabakh’s Sahakyan in Lebanon, discusses Artsakh projects with businessmen

Armenia deputy FM: We already have certain visa liberalization with EU

Global Finance names Ardshinbank Best Bank in Armenia 2018

MFA: Almost unlikely that any EU country will deliberately delay agreement with Armenia

Deputy FM: Some provisions of Armenia-EU agreement may come into force

Armenia government approves environmental protection strategy

Earthquake hits Iran

Bitcoin trading near $9.000 mark

Dead body found in Armenia canal

Newspaper: Armenia PM accuses President

Young man is killed in Armenia village, suspect is from neighboring rural community

Karabakh President in Lebanon, attends Armenia independence monument unveiling (PHOTOS)

Armenian convicted in US bank fraud

Two Argentine universities suspend denialist conferences organized by Ankara university

US makes contingency plans in case Iran nuclear talks fail

US Peace Corps' 26th group arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Trump defends congratulating Putin despite criticism

Armenian Defense Minister and CoE representative discuss protection of human rights in army

Tigran Sargsyan and US Ambassador to Russia discuss Eurasian Union issues

Semneby: EU hopes for settlement of Karabakh conflict

Karen Karapetyan does not mind becoming first Deputy PM

Trump, Saudi crown prince discuss risk of Iran and Houthis in Yemen

Karabakh President with representatives of Armenian traditional parties in Beirut

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 21.03.2018

US senator: Need for improvements in election security is “urgent”

Germany wants Facebook to clarify data scandal