YEREVAN. – At the invitation of Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, the Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn, will pay an official visit to Armenia, on March 27 and 28.
President Serzh Sargsyan will receive the Luxembourgish official.
Also, Asselborn will have a meeting at the National Assembly, and visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial in capital city Yerevan.
Talks between Edward Nalbandian and Jean Asselborn are scheduled for March 27. And, in accordance with the results of this meeting, the two ministers will hold a joint news conference.