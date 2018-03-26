A monument to the Armenian Genocide victims will be installed in Geneva’s Tremblay park next month.

The works to install the monument called “Les réverbères de la mémoire” (The Lanterns of Memory) are already underway. The author of the monument is French sculptor of Armenian origin Melik Ohanian, bluewin.ch reported.

The installation of the monument has been a disputed issue for a decade.

The idea of the project was born ten years ago, but the Armenian community finally got a permit to implement it only in 2016. The attorney, adviser and MP of Swiss People's Party Yves Nidegger has applied for cancelling the decision of the city’s administration. He said the park was a green zone, and nothing can be build there except for the buildings in the interests of the citizens and exclusively related to the park development.

The project was to be implemented in Geneva’s Ariana park in 2014, but was turned down on the ground of “violation of Geneva’s neutrality on the international platform,” although the decision was actually adopted under the pressure of the Turkish authorities.

Armenian Genocide memorial to be installed in Geneva?