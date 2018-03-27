YEREVAN. – Armenia and Russia are still discussing the formation of the units of military police at #102 Russian base in Gyumri, the spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“After our statements and issues raised to strengthen discipline at the military base, discussion started on the deployment of military police forces,” Hovhannisyan said, adding that there are still many questions that are under discussion.

“And we all have to get this justification through specific legal documents, until this process is completed. We said: ‘there is a certain problem, it must be solved’. Now they are solving the matter, they are holding discussions,” he added.

According to him, the presence of the Russian military police will not become an obstacle for the activities of the Armenian law enforcement bodies if something happens at the military base in Gyumri.

“The military police have a preventive function, the function of escorting their convoys, ensuring security, and others,” Hovhannisyan said.

On the eve of the press service of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces announced the formation of military police units at the 102nd Russian military base stationed in Armenia. According to the statement, the move is targeted “at maintaining discipline” at the base.