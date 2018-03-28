The ArmHiTec 2018 international exhibition of arms and defense technologies is aimed at strengthening Armenia’s defense capability, developing domestic military industry, and deepening cooperation with partners.
Deputy Defense Minister, Military Industrial State Committee Head Davit Pakhchanyan, stated the aforesaid at Wednesday’s press conference devoted to the opening of this exhibition, which will run from Thursday to Saturday.
Thirty companies from fourteen countries, as well as all Armenian military industry companies will take part in this event.
In addition, delegations from ten countries are expected to attend this international exhibition.
Conferences and roundtable discussions also will be held during ArmHiTec 2018.