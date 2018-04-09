YEREVAN. – The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will announce the name of its candidate for the next Prime Minister by no later than April 16.
RPA press secretary, National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Eduard Sharmazanov, on Monday told about the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In his words, the party will convene an executive body meeting on Wednesday, and an RPA Board meeting also could be held within the week. The executive body will propose to the board to approve the PM nominee of this political force.
The NA will elect the next PM by open voting on April 17.
Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and the government have resigned on Monday.
Under the Constitution of Armenia, the government submits its resignation on the day when the new President takes office—that is, on Monday—and the President accepts this resignation.
It is believed by many that outgoing President Serzh Sargsyan will be the PM nominee of the RPA.