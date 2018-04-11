The US President Donald Trump’s “smart missiles” may destroy evidences of chemical attack in Syria, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Earlier, the US President Donald Trump told Russia to get ready for a missile attack in Syria after Russian ambassador to Lebanon said any US missiles fired at Syria would be shot down.

“The smart missiles should target terrorists, not the legitimate government that has been fighting terrorism on its territory for several years," Zakharova wrote in Facebook.

She wonders whether the OPCW inspectors were warned that smart missiles may destroy evidences of the use of chemical weapons on the ground, or the aim is to quickly cover up the provocation.