Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have held a telephone call on Friday, Kremlin reported.

"The sides continued exchanging views on the current situation in Syria which escalated after claims on the alleged use of chemical weapons in the city of Douma," the statement said.

"The leaders ordered the defense and foreign ministers to maintain a close contact with the goal of de-escalating the current situation," it said.

The Russian leader called to carry out a thorough and unbiased investigation into the incident in Syria’s Douma and avoid unfounded accusations against anyone until the investigation was over, TASS reported.

"It is most important to refrain from ill-considered and dangerous steps which would be a gross violation of the United Nations’ Charter and would have unpredictable consequences," the Kremlin said.

The Russian and French leaders welcomed the decision on sending to Syria a mission of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons at the government’s invitation. They discussed possible bilateral cooperation on providing assistance to the OPCW mission’s work.