Russian President Vladimir Putin has not had any telephone talks with either retired Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan or acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, said spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

“No, the president has not had any contacts with Sargsyan or Karapetyan,” Peskov told reporters.

Peskov recalled that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev held telephone talks with his Armenian counterpart Karen Karapetyan on Monday evening.