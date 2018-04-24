YEREVAN.- There is no doubt that Armenia and Russia are fraternal friendly states, but that does not mean there are no problems. MP Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference with foreign journalists.
He noted that their goals do not include criticizing these issues but solving them through negotiations. The problems are first of all related to our region, to the interests of Armenian citizens in Russia.
Pashinyan also noted that the Russian arms sale to Azerbaijan is a great problem.
"I think the correlation of the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces has been violated. Russia's arms sales have contributed to the deepening of the conflict, "he said.
According to the MP, there are no unsolvable problems, it is necessary to be patient and solve these problems.