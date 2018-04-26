YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will convene a meeting to decide on the matter of its candidate for Prime Minister.

Faction MP Gagik Minasyan on Thursday told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“We haven’t decided anything yet,” he said. “We will hold a meeting today or tomorrow, and discuss the matter of our prime minister’s candidacy.”

As reported earlier, the RPA parliamentary faction members on Wednesday met with ex-President and RPA Chairman Serzh Sargsyan, and Acting Prime Minister and RPA Vice Chairman Karen Karapetyan.

As a result of the meeting it was decided that the Republican Faction stands ready to discuss any matter with all sides, and without preconditions.

Also, an arrangement was reached to begin discussing, within the RPA governing bodies, the matter of a change of party leader.

After 11-day nationwide protest actions by the opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk would not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests as of Wednesday, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.