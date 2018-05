YEREVAN. – The Electoral Code should have broad perception among political forces and people, opposition MP, candidate for the post of Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the special session of the Armenian parliament on Tuesday.

According to him, the Electoral Code is a document, which should have a broad perception among political forces and people so that credible elections could be organized.

“We want to have irrefutable results of these elections,” Pashinyan added.