YEREVAN. – Soon helicopters also will serve the skies of Armenia.
The Armenian Helicopters company has filed an application to the General Department of Civil Aviation (GDCA) of Armenia with a request to be granted air operator’s certificate, the GDCA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
As a result, people will be able to travel on helicopters both in Armenia and abroad.
Successful implementation of this project will help increase Armenia’s tourism potential and create new opportunities for the transportation industry in the country.