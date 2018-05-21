YEREVAN. – Civic activist David Sanasaryan has been appointed head of the State Oversight Service under the Prime Minister of Armenia.

To all intents and purposes, the State Oversight Service will be a newly established government agency because there has never been such state agency under the PM of the country.

The objective of this government agency will be to ensure the implementation of the supervisory powers of the Premier.

In addition, the State Oversight Service will to conduct studies in the public administration system, monitor the implementation of government and PM’s decisions and instructions, and oversee the carrying out of anticorruption programs and measures in Armenia.