At the end of his official visit to Georgia, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday visited the densely-Armenian-populated Samtskhe-Javakheti Province of Georgia.
Pashinyan met with representatives of the local Armenian communities, and visited the Holy Cross Church in Akhalkalaki town and lit candles.
During his talks, the new Armenian PM reflected on the results of his visit to Georgia, the further development of Armenian-Georgian relations, and the domestic political events that unrolled recently in Armenia.
Mikheil Janelidze, the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, also was on hand at Pashinyan’s talk with the Armenian community in Akhalkalaki.
Janelidze wished PM Nikol Pashinyan success in his accountable position. He noted that new infrastructural projects were planned in the Samtskhe-Javakheti Province, and which will contribute to the creation of new jobs and the development of the region.