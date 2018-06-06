The much-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place at a hotel on the Singaporean island of Sentosa, the White House has confirmed.
The historic summit is scheduled to take place on 12 June, but many details are still unconfirmed.
"The venue for the Singapore summit between Donald Trump and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted.