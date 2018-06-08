I hope you have a good mood, you are satisfied that the National Assembly gave a vote of confidence to our government.
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday stated the aforementioned at the start of the Cabinet meeting of the new government.
“Yesterday, the government program was approved in the National Assembly,” Pashinyan said. “And we, as agreed, need to approve a list of events which stems from the government’s program.”
Accordingly, the PM called on each and every ministry to submit an action plan within a week, and he said they will try to approve it at the next Cabinet session.
At the National Assembly special session on Thursday, the program of the new Armenian government was approved by a vote of 62 for and 39 against.