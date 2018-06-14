The US State Department said that President Donald Trump agreed to authorize $6.6 million in funding to the so-called “White Helmets” organization which is linked to the terrorist organizations.
Trump’s administration recently announced the suspension of funds to the organization after its agenda in Syrian had been disclosed, while the organization admitted to receiving continued funding from Turkey and Qatar, both backers of terrorism in Syria.
Sputnik quoted the US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert as saying in statement on Thursday that “the US strongly supports the White Helmets.”
The US support confirms its connection to the terrorist organization used as tools to implement Washington’s schemes.
The Syrian Arab Army has revealed many documents in the areas liberated from terrorism which confirm the White Helmets’ link with the terrorist organizations particularly Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists, including the preparation and prompting the use of chemical weapons against the civilians with the aim of accusing the Syrian Arab Army.