YEREVAN. – Canned meat intended for soldiers, as well as some other goods that are not for sale were discovered at the house—in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR)—of Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union Chairman and National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP, General Manvel Grigoryan.

The Special Investigation Service of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that a petition was sent to the Artsakh law enforcement, and with respect to providing legal assistance. And along the lines of this assistance, a search was conducted on Wednesday morning, at Grigoryan’s house that is located nearby a military unit of the Artsakh Defense Army.

As a result, large quantities of canned meat—with the label, “Not for sale. SOLDIER’s share,” cigarettes, military undergarments and outerwear, personal hygiene products, bandages, gasoline, and a large number of machine gun bullets were discovered.

Separately, one of Grigoryan’s close circles on Tuesday was detained within the framework of the ongoing criminal case against Grigoryan, and on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.

The investigation into this criminal case is still in progress.

After the searches by the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, General Manvel Grigoryan was detained on June 16, on suspicion of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition. Subsequently, he became a suspect in embezzlement too.

On June 17, the NSS disseminated footage in which large quantities of weapons and ammunition, a luxury car collection, as well as a military ambulance, food, clothing, and several other items that were intended for the army as assistance were discovered at Grigoryan’s mansion in Armenia and in areas belonging to him.

Manvel Grigoryan on Tuesday was stripped of his parliamentary immunity and was arrested, and he now faces criminal charges.