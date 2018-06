The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, regained control over the captured ports in the area of the so-called oil crescent, Libya Observer reported.

The LNA took control of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said.

A week ago, the country's largest oil terminals, Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, were attacked by the formations of the field commander Ibrahim Jadran.