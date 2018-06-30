Trump points to topics expected to be discussed at meeting with Putin

During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald plans to discuss the situation in Syria and Ukraine, as well as to reflect on the allegations of Russia’s meddling in US elections, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
“We don’t want anyone tampering with elections,” he told reporters en route to Bedminster, New Jersey. He added that they will talk about peace.
Trump said they might even speak about saving millions of dollars spent on armament and they could succeed in reducing tension in the world—with the help of China and Russia, and expressed a view that it would not be bad to normalize relations with China and Russia.
When asked whether he planned to lift the US sanctions on Russia, Trump responded that they will see what steps Russia will take, and added that they intend to discuss numerous issues with Russia.
Journalists accredited at the White House reported the US president’s statements.
The Trump-Putin talk is slated for July 16 in Helsinki, the capital city of Finland, the Kremlin press service had reported.