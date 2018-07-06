Armenia defense minister visits border with Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan (PHOTOS)

The Defense Minister of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, visited the southwestern border zone—the sector of Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan, on Friday morning.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, informed about the above-said, on Facebook.
“At the combat positions, Minister Tonoyan discussed—with the command of the military unit—the border situation, matters related to military service, and not only [that],” Hovhannisyan also wrote. “At the end of the meeting, Davit Tonoyan awarded the military servicemen who brilliantly carried out the combat tasks.”