News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 06
USD
483.17
EUR
565.7
RUB
7.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.17
EUR
565.7
RUB
7.65
Show news feed
Armenia defense minister visits border with Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan (PHOTOS)
Armenia defense minister visits border with Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Defense Minister of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, visited the southwestern border zone—the sector of Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan, on Friday morning.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, informed about the above-said, on Facebook.

“At the combat positions, Minister Tonoyan discussed—with the command of the military unit—the border situation, matters related to military service, and not only [that],” Hovhannisyan also wrote. “At the end of the meeting, Davit Tonoyan awarded the military servicemen who brilliantly carried out the combat tasks.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news