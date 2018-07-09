Armenian PM's son is joining the army (VIDEO)

YEREVAN. – Ashot Pashinyan - PM Nikol Pashinyan's son - is joining the army on Monday.
Ashot Pashinyan is accompanied by his mother Anna Pashinyan and their relatives, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports.
Earlier PM announced that his son decided to serve in Artsakh.
“I've decided to self-willingly apply to serve my term in the Republic of Artsakh. I have always believed that at the moment peace in the Karabakh conflict has to be established by the Armenian side, and the only dignified and effective way to do that is to strengthen the army of Armenia and Artsakh,” said Ashot Pashinyan.