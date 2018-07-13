Armenia hands over humanitarian aid to Syria

The Armenian Red Cross Society, Russian and Armenian Ministries of Emergency Situations and the Russian-Armenian humanitarian response center sent 94 tons of food assistance to Syria.
Humanitarian aid will be accepted and distributed among the affected population of Syria by the partner of the Armenian Red Cross Society- Syrian Red Crescent, the Armenian Red Cross Society press service reported.
Thirty tons of cargo will be distributed among the population of Aleppo through the Leadership of the Armenian Diocese of Beroea.
As a full-fledged member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the Armenian Red Cross Society is guided by the fundamental principles of the Movement and is supporting the government in the humanitarian sphere.
The mission of the Armenian Red Cross Society is to reduce the vulnerability of the population by mobilizing the power of humanism, in preparation for situations that could lead to the vulnerability of the population as well as to reduce the necessary assistance, supporting people in difficult social and economic conditions.
The Armenian Red Cross Society keep making efforts to mobilize resources to respond to the humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable groups of the population in order to alleviate their burden as much as possible.