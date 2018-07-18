News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 18
USD
480.3
EUR
558.49
RUB
7.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.3
EUR
558.49
RUB
7.62
Show news feed
Russia military base deputy commander apologizes to Armenia Shirak Province governor (VIDEO)
Russia military base deputy commander apologizes to Armenia Shirak Province governor (VIDEO)
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Governor Karen Sarukhanyan of Armenia’s Shirak Province on Wednesday met with Aleksei Polyukhovich, deputy commander of staff at the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri, to discuss the incident that occurred Tuesday in Panik village.

“Aleksei Polyukhovich apologized and noted that the incident was a result of carelessness, assuring that there will no longer be such an omission in their work,” Sarukhanyan informed, in particular, on Facebook.

“The military exercises were conducted to enhance the combat-readiness of the military base,” Polyukhovich had said. “We realize that the population was worried and frightened. We acknowledge that we have failed and the community was not properly informed [about these military exercises]. We will conduct a service investigation, and those guilty will be brought to account.”

The Panik village residents on Tuesday heard sounds of shootings and explosions. Sometime thereafter, it was found out that the ones carrying out these shootings and explosions were the servicemen from the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri, and that they had entered the village without notifying and without documents, and conducted military exercises.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian president meets with cultural envoy of Putin
Shvydkoy and Sarkissian exchanged ideas over Armenian-Russian cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sectors...
 Armenia ambassador, Russia deputy FM discuss bilateral collaboration
Vardan Toghanyan met with Grigory Karasin…
 Russian Ambassador to Armenia visits Russian military base in Gyumri
Armenia, Russia military servicemen kick off joint exercises
More than 200 servicemen will take part and 50 units of military equipment will be used during this one-week practical training…
 Armenian army chief: Negotiations on purchase of new weapons are underway
“As soon as these agreements are made, we will present them to the public...
 Minister of Culture: Russia is ready to create Armenian-Russian investment fund
According to him, this issue should be discussed at another level...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news