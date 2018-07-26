News
Armenia, Romania sign program on cooperation in education
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Ambassador to Romania Sergey Minasyan, and Romania’s Minister of National Education Valentin Popa, on Wednesday signed the program with respect to cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia and the Ministry of National Education of Romania, in the education sector.

And at the talk following the signing ceremony, the parties discussed the avenues for deepening future cooperation between the academic and university circles of the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
