Armenia, Romania sign program on cooperation in education

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Ambassador to Romania Sergey Minasyan, and Romania’s Minister of National Education Valentin Popa, on Wednesday signed the program with respect to cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia and the Ministry of National Education of Romania, in the education sector.
And at the talk following the signing ceremony, the parties discussed the avenues for deepening future cooperation between the academic and university circles of the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.